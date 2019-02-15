Grant McCann will send his Doncaster Rovers team out with a simple message when they meet Crystal Palace on Sunday - enjoy it and make sure there are no regrets.

McCann is looking to guide Rovers into the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time in their history.

Grant McCann

And he is encouraging his players to ensure they give their all in the chase for a historic achievement.

"That probably goes with every game but with this one, the opportunity it is and to make history - they've never been to the quarter final," he said.

"The players could be remembered forever.

"They could be talking about them in Doncaster forever - the team that got to the quarter-final.

"It's not going to happen unless we perform.

"You just don't turn up and expect to win and then win.

"You have to perform, you have to work, you have to run and when you get your opportunity, definitely against a Premier League team, you've got to take it.

"If you don't, by the time you've missed four or give opportunities, they will have scored one or two at the other end.

"It's important we take them."

Fully aware of the size of the task facing his side, McCann is wary of emphasising the scale of the achievement should Rovers advance.

The Rovers boss has been clear in telling his players to focus on their performances primarily in every match, having confidence victories will come if they do reach the levels of which they are capable.

And he says it will be no different on Sunday in front of a sell out crowd at the Keepmoat.

"Whoever comes here, whether it's Crystal Palace or our next opposition in the league, we want to make sure we put a good performance on first and foremost," he said.

"If you start thinking about winning, being one game from the quarter final, you lose focus on your performance.

"We'll try to perform and give ourselves the best chance of causing an upset.

"It's a mammoth task, a huge task, the boys know that but we will do our best to try to cause and upset.

"It'd be everything. It'd be massive for us."

READ MORE

Palace star man Zaha banned for Rovers cup tie