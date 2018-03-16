Doncaster Rovers: Make Keepmoat a happy home urges Darren Ferguson

Darren Ferguson has urged his side to finish the season strongly – particularly at home.

Rovers will play their one and only game at the Keepmoat in March on Monday night when they welcome Bradford City.

After admitting he has been somewhat disappointed with the number of draws his side have had in front of their own fans, Ferguson says he is looking to end the season on a high at the Keepmoat.

But he is refusing to set any targets for the run in beyond that.

“I just think that we’ve got 30 points to play for,” he told the Free Press.

“When you get to this stage of the season it can become easier to achieve your goals because there’s less games to do it in.

“We’re only looking at Bradford.

“We’ve got six homes games and we’ve got to make sure we’re at least strong at home.

“The games we’ve got are all winnable, there’s no doubt about that.

“We’ve just got to make sure we get the performances and the results really.

“I’m confident that we will do that.

“I’m not going to set any targets.

“I’m just looking at Monday, looking to get the three points which would put us on 46 points with nine games to go.

“We’d be in a comfortable position then I feel.”

Rovers have seen their home clash with Blackburn Rovers set for March 24 moved back to April 24 due to international call-ups for the Lancashire side.

It means four of their last five games this season will be at the Keepmoat.

So far Rovers have drawn seven of their 17 home league matches this season.

And Ferguson believes they have left plenty of points out on the pitch in DN4.

“I think on the whole we could have been a lot more consistent on everything,” he said.

“A lot of draws we’ve had we feel we could have turned them into wins.

“Even going back to the start of the season with Gillingham and Blackpool, those are two games we thought we should have won.

“I would say we’ve had too many draws.

“If we’d turned them into wins, even three or four of them, it would have made a huge, huge difference.

“That’s probably been the biggest disappointment for me.

“I think we’ve picked up some good draws away from home but certainly at the Keepmoat we’ve drawn too many games.”

With 14 days between the clash with Bradford and the Easter Monday visit of AFC Wimbledon, Ferguson hopes there is time for groundstaff to work on improving the state of the Keepmoat pitch.