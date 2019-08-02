Doncaster Rovers make double loan swoop for Wolves pair
Doncaster Rovers has signed youngsters Niall Ennis and Cameron John on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Striker Ennis and centre half John have both agreed season-long loan deals and are eligible to feature in Saturday’s season-opener against Gillingham.
Ennis, 20, has made one senior appearance for Wolves, coming off the bench in the FA Cup fourth round last season as well as starting three games for the club’s U23 side in the Checkatrade Trophy.
The forward joined Shrewsbury Town on loan at the start of the 2017/18 season but after two appearances was ruled out with a knee injury.
He did star in Wolves U23s’ run to the PL2 Division Two title last term and played for in the senior side’s successful Asia Trophy campaign earlier this summer.
Ennis said: “It’s good to get the deal done just before the start of the season, and now I’m excited to get the shirt on.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“I’ve been around the first-team at Wolves and once I knew I was going out on loan I was really keen to come here and work under the manager.”
Left-sided centre half John, 19, has trained regularly with the Wolves senior squad but has yet to make his full debut. He has captained the club’s U23 side and made three appearances in the Checkatrade Trophy for the team.
John said: “I know Darren Moore likes to promote the younger players a chance to impress, and that is great for my development.
“At this stage in my career the time is right to gain some new experience and learn from the senior professionals at the club.”
Rovers significantly boosted their defensive ranks on Friday with the signing of trialist Alex Baptiste on a one-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.