Doncaster Rovers look to the future after taking up contract extension options for Joe Wright and Louis Jones

Darren Ferguson admits he has one eye on the future at Doncaster Rovers after taking up the option for a pair of contract extensions.

Rovers have today activated clauses in the contracts of Joe Wright and Louis Jones to extend their current deals by a year.

And Ferguson believes he has tied down two players who could become mainstays in the Rovers side for years to come.

“We’ve got to have one eye on the long term as well as the short term,” he told the Free Press.

“Those two are very much part of that.

“Joe is still very young and he has a lot of development in him.

“And Louis, I think he is a good goalkeeper.”

Ferguson revealed he had hoped to see centre half Wright sign a new, longer contract but talks have been delayed until the summer after hitting a snag with Rovers instead moving to activate a one-year extension.

He said: “With Joe, we tried to extend his contract but the negotiations were put on hold until the end of the season.

“We offered him a new one but that wasn’t done.

“It’s not an issue really because we took up the option and I’m confident we’ll sort something out in the summer.

“Even though we’ve extended it for a year, it’s been put on the back burner until we get this season out of the way and we can have discussions with agents.

“We’re very positive about the whole thing.”

Wright appears likely to start Saturday’s trip to Southend United after recovering from the broken ribs he suffered in January.

Goalkeeper Jones spent a month on loan at Sheffield FC.

The 19-year-old signed his first professional contract with Rovers a year ago having been with the club since 2011.

And Ferguson believes he could go on to enjoy a successful career at the club.

He said: “Louis has done really well and we have high hopes for him.

“He’s gone out on loan and he’s shown he’s a very capable goalkeeper with a good temperament, which you need as a keeper.

“It was a no-brainer that one and we were always going to take up the option.

“Now we’ve got to decide whether to send him back out for a month to give him that experience.

“Certainly we feel he’s got a chance.

“I think he’s a good goalkeeper.

“We like him. Paul Gerrard the goalkeeper coach likes him.

“He’s had different experiences out on loan.

“He’s a level-headed lad. A good size.

“We’ve definitely seen enough improvement in him to suggest he can go on again.”