Doncaster Rovers: Loanees ‘ready for life in League One’

Niall Ennis

The pair signed season-long loan deals from the Premier League outfit last week and both went straight into the squad for the opening day game against Gillingham.

Striker Ennis made his debut with a bright cameo off the bench while centre half John watched on as an unused substitute.

John has yet to make his senior football debut while Ennis had just three appearances to his name before arriving at the Keepmoat.

But Rovers boss Moore is more than confident they will handle the rigours of League One this term – once they get up to speed with life at the club.

“We’ve got two wonderful, bright prospects at the club,” Moore said.

“Both of them can handle this level – that is why they’re here.

“It’s testament to them and we’ll quickly get them moving through the gears.

“We’re sure they’re both coming here to try to find a starting place.

“They’ll have to fight for it like everyone else but they’ve got the quality to do so.

“We spotted them and identified at the early part but we couldn’t get them.

“We’re grateful for Wolves letting us have them now because their season hasn’t started yet.

“It’s good because the quicker we get them, the quicker we get to work with them.”

Moore praised the flexibility of 19-year-old John, and says he is looking forward to passing on his own wisdom as a former centre half himself.

“With Cameron, he’s a very good young left sided defender,” he said. “You can never have too many of them.

“He can cover at left back or left sided centre back.

“He’s another one what is growing in stature.

“Me being a former centre back myself I’ll be able to add some bits of quality to his game.

“If I can give him that at such a young age, it’ll stand him in good stead.”

Moore says he is excited about what Ennis can add to his side once fully up to speed.

“Niall is a centre forward that can play down the middle, he can play as the 7 or 11,” he said. “He’s versatile but we played him down the middle on Saturday.

“He’s got wonderful speed, wonderful close control and he’s got an eye for goal.

“He’s just arrived so give him time to settle down but he’s a wonderful young exciting player.

“Once he gets into training and get working with him, he’ll understand.

“I’ve got to try to unleash that potential in him.

“We’ve signed a really, really good prospect.

“Niall played a good part for 25 minutes or so and showed glimpses of the potential we see in him.

“Hopefully there’s more to come.”

Ennis is looking to gain his first real taste of senior football while at the Keepmoat.