Doncaster Rovers: Liverpool loanee Kane keen to show his leadership qualities

It is fair to say that Herbie Kane made a big impression during his first outings as a Doncaster Rovers player.

The Liverpool youngster has produced a pair of performances that belied his age and lack of experience in senior football.

But, for all his assuredness and maturity with the ball at his feet, one particular moment stood out from his debut against Wycombe Wanderers.

Forced to go long with a pass, he admonished Tommy Rowe for not dropping into space to receive a short pass.

That was a 19-year-old on his debut in senior football giving a dressing down to the team captain.

Such leadership quality – along with his undeniable ability – is likely to stand the midfielder in good stead as he pursues his career at Rovers and beyond.

And it is something he is keen to continue expressing.

“I’ve always seen myself as a captain,” Kane told The Star.

“I like to talk and help not just myself but other people around me and try to be successful with me.

“I was captain for Liverpool U23s for a few games last season and that was a great experience.

“It’s a massive role in a team.

“It’s good because I think you need many people on the pitch talking. It shouldn’t have to be just the captain.”

Kane had hoped this would be the season when he would finally get a taste of senior football and is delighted to have been thrown straight in at the deep end with Rovers.

Though he has impressed greatly in his first two matches, he is not taking anything for granted.

He said: “I don’t expect to play in any game. I’ve got to work hard and earn my right to play.

“It’s all about winning. I want to help the team win.

“I’m thankful the manager has put me in the team and I’ve got to keep earning that right.

“It’s a great group of lads here that play as a team and we also have individuals that can win us games.

“The team is great and we’re just pushing on.”

Kane – who was being tracked by Rangers in the summer where his former coaches Steven Gerrard and Michael Beale are currently in situ – has been forced to acclimatise quickly to the rigours of League One but is pleased with his progress so far.

He said: “You’re up against men. That’s the biggest difference.

“It’s all playing for three points that matter.

“In the U23s it’s playing for three points but it’s a lot more intense and more physical as well.

“I’m happy and ready for the challenge.”