Doncaster Rovers left waiting over fate of Bury fixture

Bury owner Steve Dale had been given until Friday night to provide the proof of funding for the remainder of the season or sell the club to someone who could do so. Failure to do so would have led to the club's expulsion from the league.

It was announced late on Friday evening that the EFL had received notification from Dale that he had accepted an offer from C&N Sporting Risk for the sale of the club.

At a meeting of the EFL board on Saturday morning, it was decided that a new deadline of 5pm on Tuesday would be set in light of the proposed takeover.

Rovers are due to visit Gigg Lane next Saturday, August 31, and will only learn if that fixture is to go ahead once Bury’s fate is determined.

The Shakers have yet to play a game this season with each league match so far postponed, while they were also eliminated from the Carabao Cup.

While granting further time to Bury, the EFL have taken a hardline stance in their latest statement on the issue, saying they would be unwilling to suspend any more of the club's fixtures.

The statement read: "The board has fully considered the information that has been made available by C&N Sporting Risk and whilst no formal sale has been completed, despite reports to the contrary, enough credible information was presented to allow the board to agree to work exclusively with the club and C&N Sporting Risk over this bank holiday weekend in an attempt to finalise the change of control and achieve a positive outcome for Bury FC.