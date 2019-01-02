Doncaster Rovers: Leeds United loanee Mallik Wilks urged to find consistency

Grant McCann has called on Mallik Wilks to deliver consistency in the second half of the season after his loan from Leeds United was extended.

The 20-year-old striker signed a new three-and-a-half year contract at Elland Road on Monday, paving the way for an extension to his loan deal with Rovers until the end of the season.

Wilks has shown superb form over Rovers’ last two games – scoring in the win at Gillingham before turning in a man of the match performance in the mauling of Rochdale.

And McCann wants to see more of the same from the forward.

“He's got to be consistent,” McCann told the Free Press.

“I think he's had two very good performances in a row now – at Gillingham and against Rochdale.

“He’s got to do that.

“He can be anything he wants to be, can Mallik.

“When he plays like that he’s so hard to play against. He's strong, he's quick, he's direct.

“He can shoot, he can cross as he showed on Tuesday for Alfie.

“He’s working on his right foot a lot now and he’s a lot more confident going down the outside and crossing with his right foot.

“We’re working with him, as we are with all the younger ones and trying to improve them to the best he can be.”

McCann was delighted with Wilks’ performance in the win over Rochdale.

He said: “That was probably his best performance in a Doncaster shirt.

“He was unplayable at times.

“I think he got nearly every Rochdale player booked in a strange ten minute period where he was running past them and there was a booking.

“It was really important to get Mallik’s loan sorted.

“He's deserved his new contract at Leeds.

“He’s come a long way from the start of the season. He’s grown, he’s a lot better.

“He showed great awareness against Rochdale, he knew what was around him and he got himself on the front foot.

“We're pleased to have Mallik here.”