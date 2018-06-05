Doncaster Rovers lay out recruitment plan in aftermath of Darren Ferguson's resignation

Doncaster Rovers intend to have a new manager in place inside the next three weeks, the club has confirmed.

Rovers hope to appoint Darren Ferguson’s successor before the squad returns to Cantley Park for pre-season training on Monday, June 25.

Applications for the managerial vacancy will be accepted up until next Monday with the interview process due to begin shortly after.

Rovers had received in excess of 50 applications inside the first 12 hours following Ferguson’s surprise resignation on Monday night.

The 54-year-old is understood to have disagreed with the size of the playing budget made available to him for the coming season as Rovers plot a promotion push.

The club moved to quash rumours the playing budget had been cut this summer. There has been an increase in the funds made available.

Ferguson’s departure left Rovers commencing the search for a new manager from scratch.

Whomever is handed the reins at the club will be encouraged to arrive at the Keepmoat alone.

The board hope the new manager will work with the existing coaching staff, who are all expected to remain at the club, including assistant boss Gavin Strachan who was brought in by Ferguson on his appointment in October 2015.

Investment has been made in coaching staff in the last two years, including expanding the analytics and fitness departments, and there is little desire among the club hierarchy to make wholesale changes again this summer.

The Rovers squad will undergo fitness testing and analysis over several days in the week leading up to their return to training.

After several days at Cantley Park, a training camp at the University of Stirling in Scotland is planned, with the players returning in time for the first pre-season friendly at Alfreton Town on July 7.

Former Bradford City manager Stuart McCall was installed as the early favourite for the Rovers vacancy with current Doncaster Rovers Belles manager Neil Redfern a close second.

