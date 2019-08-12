Doncaster Rovers: Latest on interest in former trialist Jamie Ward
Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Moore has confirmed he has ended his interest in signing former trialist Jamie Ward.
Ward spent a week training with Rovers last month and featured in the final friendly of pre-season against Hull City, turning in a bright performance off the bench.
Moore had been keen to hand the former Charlton Athletic and Derby County forward a deal, with initial conversations taking place between Rovers and Ward’s representatives.
But with no agreement reached, the Rovers boss has declared the end of the matter.
“Yeah, more or less,” said Moore when asked if his interest has ended.
“It was out there for him and his advisers.
“There’s nothing wrong with it but he’s probably thought there is interest elsewhere that he wanted to pursue.
“The offer was there but it has got to be right for Doncaster Rovers and it has got to be right for himself.”
Ward had been on trial alongside Alex Baptiste – who subsequently signed a two-year deal – and Gael Bigirimana, who was not offered terms.