Doncaster Rovers: Latest on future of Shaun Cummings and Jermaine Anderson + Grant McCann considering defensive signing

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann insists he is yet to make a decision on the futures of Jermaine Anderson and Shaun Cummings.

Anderson's loan deal from Peterborough United is due to expire at the end of the month

And Cummings' short-term contract will come to an end in mid-January.

McCann has suggested he will not make a final decision on the pair until later in December.

"Jermaine is still here with us and that will be a decision later in the month on what we'll do with him," McCann said.

"Shaun is looking good. And we'll make a decision on him in a week or two."

Anderson has featured in just one of Rovers' last nine outings and was an unused substitute for four of those games.

He has made 11 appearances since joining on loan in late August with seven of those coming from the bench.

Cummings was signed as a free agent on a two-month deal in November.

While initially acting as cover, he has started Rovers' last two games due to the toe injury suffered by Niall Mason and is set to deputise at right back for the next month.

It is understood McCann is examining options for a potential January addition at either centre half or full back, which may have a bearing on his decision for Cummings' future.

For now, he is pleased with the progress the 29-year-old has made in recent weeks.

McCann said: "Playing is first 90 mintues in the league was good for him.

"We've got him a lot of behind closed doors games and U23s so he's felt good.

"I thought he handled the last two games really well.

"We wanted to get someone in for that position because Mitchell Lund has missed a couple of months with injury and only really got back in.

"We had to bring someone in.

"I don't really want to play Matty Blair there, he doesn't want to play there even though he will do a job for the team if needed.

"I'm not a fan of square pegs in round holes.

"I want players in their specialist position and Shaun has been very good."