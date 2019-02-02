Doncaster Rovers: Latest on Ben Whiteman injury

Doncaster Rovers midfielder Ben Whiteman suffered damage to his ribs during the 1-1 draw at Portsmouth, Grant McCann has confirmed.

The 24-year-old was withdrawn just after the hour mark with McCann suggesting he had taken an blow to the ribs.

“I think he’s received an elbow to the ribs when he wasn’t expecting it,” McCann said.

“We’ll get him checked over by the doctor.

“Hopefully it’s not too serious.

“He’s struggling to breathe at the minute.

“We’ll see how he is.

“It was a blow to lose Ben in that period of the game but we saw the strength with Ali Crawford coming on and got us moving the ball quick. Tommy Rowe came on and gave us a bit of strength and Alfie May could possibly have got the winner.”

