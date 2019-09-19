Doncaster Rovers: Latest on Kazaiah Sterling's return to fitness
Kazaiah Sterling will not be risked for Doncaster Rovers this weekend, Darren Moore has admitted.
Sterling suffered a dead leg in Rovers’ win over Rotherham United a fortnight ago and has still not sufficiently recovered for a return to the side.
It means boss Moore will keep him sidelined for this weekend’s clash with Peterborough United and give the on loan Tottenham Hotspur striker more time to heal.
“Kazaiah is still out,” Moore said. “We’ve tried him and it’s just not at the right stage.
“It’s the classic one that we’re just not going to risk him.
“It’s still the dead leg.
“It’s just one of them.
“It caught him flush in the muscle. There was a lot of swelling on it and we had to reduce the swelling down.
“Once you reduce the swelling down, it’s about getting the muscles active again.
“We want him to spring. He’s an electrifying player as we know and he’s explosive.
“That is where we feel the bit of problem may lie, if he was to be explosive. That is what we fear and we can’t take that chance.
“I’ll leave it down to the medical team.
“When he’s right and he’s fit, they’ll let me know.”
Moore says he is still awaiting on verdict on Matty Blair after the midfielder was forced off early in Tuesday’s defeat to Blackpool.
“We’re assessing Matty,” he said. “We have to diagnose exactly what it is.
“It looked like he pulled up with some sort of groin injury.”