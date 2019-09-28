Doncaster Rovers: Latest on Cameron John, Niall Ennis and Kieran Sadlier injuries
Darren Moore says there is a chance Cameron John could be out for several weeks after injuring his ankle in training on Friday.
The on loan Wolverhampton Wanderers centre half missed Saturday's draw at Coventry City due to the injury with Donervon Daniels handed his first start.
John will be assessed on Monday but Moore admits he could be absent for several matches.
"I don't know if it'll be weeks, I'm not sure," he said.
"With the ankle, it's when you've got to put all your weight through it.
"We'll find out next week. I trust my medical team.
"It's one of the incidents in training that happen
"Cameron suffered a little injury in training on Friday.
"We had to assess it and it was sustained to his ankle so he wasn't able to play.
"Donervon had to come in and deputise."
John's fellow Wolves loanee Niall Ennis was withdrawn early in the second half at Coventry due to injury.
Moore revealed the substitution was more precautionary to prevent the problem worsening.
"He said he felt it in the first half," Moore said.
"We'll assess him on Monday.
"We took him off before anything else seriously happened because he said every time he went to sprint it was kind of pulling on him.
"We just decided to take him off and take no risks really.
"And we lost a bit of the thrust down the side of Coventry because Niall definitely had them on the back foot. As we know he's got clear direction, he's got speed.
"I just felt in the second half that we lost that bit of edge up top in terms of getting out.
"I'll know early next week when we get the prognosis of both players.
"We'll give it 24-48 hours and we'll know then."
Kieran Sadlier was also withdrawn at Coventry with Moore revealed he has suffered cramp.