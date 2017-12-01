Doncaster Rovers: ‘Laid back’ Liam Mandeville eager to play his part

‘Laid back’ Liam Mandeville says he has reacted positively to Darren Ferguson’s public dressing-down.

The 20-year-old forward annoyed his manager by being ‘too comfortable’ with the Scot’s decision to drop him at Bury at the end of October.

Mandeville, who burst onto the scene with ten goals last season, has gone onto score three goals in his last four starts.

His goal at Rochdale in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday puts him in contention to start Sunday’s FA Cup second round tie at home to Scunthorpe United.

“I’ve seen a few things about my reactions and hopefully I’ve tried to improve that,” said Mandeville.

“I’m quite a laid back character. The gaffer’s passionate, you can see that.

“I’m not saying I’m not passionate but maybe I don’t show it as much. Obviously I’ve tried to do that a bit more.

“It’s just about accepting that sometimes you have bad games. It’s not anything to do with your ability.

“Sometimes it happens and it’s all about reacting.

“I’m not going to lie, it’s difficult [being out of the team],” he added. “It plays on your mind.

“I know that I could be starting in this team. Maybe this season I haven’t hit the heights I should be.

“I’m starting to pick up form now. I’ve got three goals in my last four starts so that’s always a good sign.”