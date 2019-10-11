Doncaster Rovers: Kwame Thomas ready to go if called upon for Oxford United trip

Kwame Thomas (left) with Joe Wright and Will Longbottom

Thomas signed a short term deal with the club last week and made his debut in Tuesday night’s defeat to Rotherham United in the Leasing.com Trophy.

And the striker says he is up to the task if called upon from the start at Oxford United on Saturday.

"If needed to start, I feel I’m ready,” Thomas said.

“But there’s a lot of good attacking talent, people injured that we hope to have back.

“I'll be ready for whatever, whether I start or I'm on the bench.

"I've been training with the club for a few weeks and played a few behind-closed-doors games. It can't ever replicate a competitive game but it's been good for me.

“I felt all right on Tuesday, I got 75 minutes in the tank. We look forward top the game on Saturday.”

With his fitness levels up to scratch, Thomas is determined now to work on his all round game as he vies to make an impact with Rovers – and earn a deal beyond January in the process.

The 24-year-old left Solihill Moors at the end of the last season and spent time on trial with Carlisle United and Port Vale in pre-season.

With his immediate future now secure, he is looking forward to integrating himself into the Rovers squad, which he believes should bring out his best.

"I think it'll come with fitness but I want to improve my sharpness,” he said.

“After training I'll be working on my finishing. I want to be working on my first touch all the time.

“In general I think I need to just gel with the other players.