Doncaster Rovers: Kwame Thomas on his respect for Darren Moore and what he feels he needs to do to earn a longer deal

Kwame Thomas. Picture Tony Johnson

Striker Thomas scored twice during a fine display in Tuesday night’s 7-1 demolition of Southend United having replaced Niall Ennis in the starting XI.

The brace has increased the competition between Thomas – who signed a short term deal earlier this month – and Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee Ennis, who would have expected to be vying for a return.

Whatever decision Moore makes for Saturday’s trip to Tranmere Rovers will be fine by Thomas – due to his tremendous respect for the manager.

“At the end of the day we’re all here and we all want to start games,” he said.

“But the final decision comes down to the manager all the time and he’s been brilliant with me since I came here.

“I respect absolutely anything he says, any decision he makes.

“And I have respect for all my team mates, all the other attackers.

“Whatever decision, as long as the team wins, that’s all that matters.”

Not only is the 24-year-old looking to secure and retain a starting berth, he is also determined to see his contract extended beyond January.

Having been forced to step out of the Football League for 18 months, he is desperate to make his return a permanent one.

While he may have been brought in by Moore as ‘a different option’ with his physicality and size, Thomas believes he cannot simply be the archetypal target man if he wants to earn the longer deal.

He said: “I think first and foremost as a striker you’ve got to score goals.

“There’s a lot of other things that you bring to the team like hold-up play and pressing.

“But the biggest thing like any striker does, you get judged on your goals.

“I’m learning that, at 24, more now than ever before.

“Before, I did a lot of other things and not many goals. That’s why I’ve ended up in the positions that I’ve been in.

“Now I know I need to be more clinical, getting my goals. That’s the main thing I need to do.

“But all the other stuff, hold-up play and things like that need to come too.

“It’s about just improving as a player. That’s what the gaffer wants from every one of us. That will improve us as a team.