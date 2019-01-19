Doncaster Rovers keeper Ian Lawlor to miss the rest of the season

Doncaster Rovers goalkeeper Ian Lawlor is set to miss the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury.

Lawlor has damaged the cartilage in his shoulder during training on the Friday before the trip to Wycombe Wanderers and will be out of action for the rest of the season as a result.

“Lawsy is going to be out for the rest of the season,” boss Grant McCann said. “It’s a shoulder injury.

“It’s not good for Lawsy because he is a big player for us and he was in good form.

“We’ve got two good goalkeepers in Marko Marosi and Louis Jones, so it’s down to them now to step in and do the job.

“He did it on the Friday going into Wycombe in the training session but we didn’t know.

“He’s obviously aggravated it even more in the game on the Saturday.

“It’s a frustrating one for us. Lawsy is gutted and we’re all gutted for him.

“We’ll rally around him and hopefully we can get the job done for him.”

The 24-year-old – whose contract expires in the summer – has made 17 appearances for Rovers this season. He found himself the understudy for Marko Marosi at the start of the season but broke back into the side in mid-November and has been ever-present since

Lawlor was replaced in the starting XI for the clash with Burton Albion by Marosi, with youngster Louis Jones coming onto the bench.

McCann confirmed he will not be looking to add another goalkeeper to his squad following Lawlor’s injury.

