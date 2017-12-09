Doncaster Rovers keen on permanent deal for Chelsea midfielder

Doncaster Rovers will pursue a permanent deal for Jordan Houghton in the January transfer window, Darren Ferguson has revealed.

Houghton’s loan deal from parent club Chelsea is up for review next month.

Ferguson is hopeful of retaining the services of the midfielder until the end of the season at least but ideally would like to tie down Houghton to a permanent contract.

“With Jordan, there is a conversation to be had with Chelsea whether it can be permanent or a continuation of the loan,” Ferguson said.

“There’s a conversation needed to be had in terms of what they want really.

“We need to speak with Chelsea and also in-house here about whether it can be done. We’ve had conversations with them already but no concrete answers.

“Jordan needs to know because he’s got a contract with Chelsea.

“I have to be careful with the conversations I have with the boy because it all depends on what Chelsea want to do and we’re not at that stage.”

Houghton will be back in the Rovers squad for Saturday’s trip to Oxford United after sitting out the FA Cup with Scunthorpe United last weekend.

Ferguson confirmed he will pursue extensions to the loan deals of Ben Whiteman and Rodney Kongolo in January and is confident Sheffield United and Manchester City respectively will agree.

He said: “I would imagine in the next ten to 14 days that we would have more of an answer on those.

“In terms of moving forward and where we are, I want to keep them if we can.

“It’ll probably be in the next couple of weeks when we know more. Certainly with Whiteman and Kongolo, we’re confident.”