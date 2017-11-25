Doncaster Rovers: ‘Jury still out on Robbie Neilson’ - the lowdown on MK Dons

League One promotion hopefuls MK Dons visit the Keepmoat on Saturday. We spoke to BBC Three Counties reporter Luke Ashmead to get the lowdown on the Dons.

With Robbie Neilson in charge for his first full season, what are the expectations for this campaign and how is Neilson viewed?

LA: The expectations at the start of the season were promotion.

Neilson made it clear from the start that his aim was to build a side capable of getting into the Championship and staying there.

It’s not really panned out that way so far although we have seen some decent performances but nothing to suggest that MK Dons are capable of going up.

It was always going to be a transitional season to a certain extent with many of the previous managers players moving on.

He’s been a little unlucky with injury and hasn’t had a full squad to choose from for most of the season.

I think the fans are a little mixed. Some can see what Neilson is trying to do but others aren’t impressed with the style of football.

I guess the jury is still out to a certain extent.

How have MK Dons started the season and how is the form heading into Saturday?

LA: It was a slow start with just one win in the league in August.

September was a decent month and progression was evident. They’ve had a few setbacks since.

October saw the Dons winless and at times a bit clueless but so far in November things have taken an upward turn.

What is the style of play?

LA: It’s difficult to pin down a style of play or formation because a number have been used this season.

Neilson tends to set his teams up to combat the opposition. He’s used 4-3-3, 4-2-3-1, 4-4-2 and 3-5-2 this season.

It’s an interesting contrast to the previous manager who built his team around a 4-2-3-1 formation and rarely in six years played any other way.

Neilson wants a high energy game from his team but has been frustrated in post-match interviews that his team have been lethargic.

Who is the danger man?

LA: Chuks Aneke plays just behind the striker and is dangerous on and off the ball.

He is a very strong player with an abundance of skill.

If Chuks has a good game then they tend to play well.

Prediction for the game?

LA: I’ve got a feeling this one could be a draw. 1-1 is my prediction.