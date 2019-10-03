Doncaster Rovers: James Coppinger talks his future beyond this season

James Coppinger

The veteran had hinted heavily in the summer that this season – his 16th at Rovers – would likely be his last as a full time professional.

After previously being reluctant to take on outside projects, Coppinger unveiled a franchise for a children’s football coaching company in Middlesbrough and became an ambassador for his local team Guisborough Town.

But an impressive start to the campaign both individually and with Rovers as a team has Coppinger fully enjoying his football.

And it is that enjoyment which has altered the 38-year-old’s thinking over his retirement from the game.

“I have thought about it,” he said of his future.

“Last season, leading into the off-season and it being year-to-year, I was looking at this year as being my last year if I’m being honest.

“Just, again, for no other reason than I’m getting older. I’m 39 in January.

“And I don’t want to just, not bore people, but just go on for the sake of going on.

“There has to be a time when things just stop.

“At the same time, I do feel like I’m getting better or that I have got better than last season in terms of my output, what I’m doing and how I’m doing it.

“So I feel like if that's the case then I don’t see why I should just stop playing.

“If the manager came to me and just said ‘you’ve done really well this season, would you like to sign another contract?’ I don’t see why I wouldn’t just now.

“Things might change. Football is such a cut-throat industry, you don't know what is around the corner.

“I say that even at 23 or 24 you can’t take things for granted and you don’t know what might happen.

“So for me at 38, 39, I know it's cliched but it's a case of taking each game as it comes.