Doncaster Rovers: It was the right decision to drop me - Ian Lawlor

Ian Lawlor felt Darren Ferguson was justified to leave him out of much of Doncaster Rovers’ conclusion to the season.

The Irish goalkeeper played just twice in Rovers’ final 13 matches of the season – with Marko Marosi playing the rest - despite holding down a starting shirt for much of the season.

Though disappointed to be out of the side, the 23-year-old admits he understood Ferguson’s reasoning.

“I agreed with him,” Lawlor told The Star.

“He is the manager. He makes the decisions.

“I went through a little sticky patch where I wasn’t performing as well as I should have been.

“I respect his decision.

“Looking back at it, after the two games that I did play, it was the right decision.

“I’ve had a look back at my performances and seen what I could change to help the boys when I’m out there and help myself.

“You need that time to reflect sometimes.

“I’ve gone through where I was going wrong in goal so I think it was the right decision for me to come out.”

Despite his recent lack of game time, Lawlor was still called up into a bumper training squad by Republic of Ireland boss Martin O’Neill earlier this month.

On his return to Rovers he is likely now to face a strong battle with Marosi for the starting slot next season after the Slovakian was again selected for the final game of the campaign.