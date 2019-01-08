Grant McCann believes Doncaster Rovers’ FA Cup tie with Oldham Athletic is winnable – and expects the Lancashire side to be thinking exactly the same thing.

Rovers will host the League Two side in the fourth round of the FA Cup later this month with McCann pleased to be handed a home tie after all three previous ties in the competition began on the road.

And while he is confident the tie is winnable, he says Oldham will provide a tough test.

“It's winnable for both teams,” McCann said. “I think they will be thinking what we're thinking.

“I think it's nice to be at home because the first three rounds were all away. It's nice to have a home game.

“Hopefully we can get a few supporters in and try to get to the fifth round where I'm sure we'd probably get a big draw then.

“First we've got to deal with Oldham.”

McCann watched Oldham last month in their Checkatrade Trophy tie with Rochdale, whom he was scouting ahead of the meeting in League One.

And he admitted he was surprised to see boss Frankie Bunn sacked last month.

“I saw them a couple of weeks ago at Rochdale and they are a good team,” he said.

“They've got some threats. I was surprised to see their manager leave because I thought he was doing a good job there.

“But obviously the caretaker [Pete Wild] has taken them to a different level, as always happens when you get a bounce from that sort of thing.

“It's a difficult game.”

There was a feeling of inevitability when the two sides were drawn against each other. This will be the sixth meeting between the clubs in the FA Cup in the last 12 seasons.

McCann knows there will be a feeling of ‘not again’ among supporters of both clubs but expects the opportunity to advance to the last 16 will be at the forefront of people’s minds.

“It's strange how that happens sometimes,” he said. “We can't worry about that. We'll just focus on the game when it comes along.

“I know they'll be sat thinking 'oh no, not Doncaster again' and Doncaster fans will be thinking 'not Oldham again.'

“But I think they will be thinking, like us, that it's a chance to get to the next round.”

The fourth round ties are due to be played the weekend of January 25 with exact dates and times to be confirmed.