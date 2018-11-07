Grant McCann says Branden Horton is ‘more than ready’ for his loan move to Gainsborough Trinity after impressing for Doncaster Rovers this season.

McCann admits he would typically be reluctant to send a player who has only recently turned 18 into the Evo-Stik Premier League but is confident Horton will be able to handle the challenge.

"It's young to send somebody out on loan to that standard but I think he's ready for it,” McCann said,

"When I spoke to the manager there, Lee Sinnott, I told him Branden was more than ready to come and play in his team.

"If I had any problems with Danny Andrew or Danny Amos, I wouldn't have any problems playing him in my first team.

"That was the biggest compliment I could have given Branden Horton and he took it and was happy with it."

Horton made his senior debut this season for Rovers in the Checkatrade Trophy after replacing the injured Tommy Rowe in the first half of the defeat to Newcastle United U21s.

Impressing in that game and in outings for Rovers U23s, the 18-year-old was rewarded with a start in the second Checkatrade Trophy game against Grimsby Town and played the full 90 minutes.