Doncaster Rovers to interview for new head of recruitment
Darren Moore is hunting for someone who can pick out the brightest young talent for the future as he begins interviewing for Doncaster Rovers’ new head of recruitment.
Moore will be part of the interview panel that will assess candidates on Thursday as some of the burden of the recruitment of players is removed from the manager’s shoulders.
While finding the right person for the job is key, he is also looking for someone who buys into the ethos of the club.
“It’s someone who shares in the ideas of what we’re trying to bring in here,” Moore told the Free Press.
“Somebody who understands and knows the profile of the players out there when we do get down and that candidate is a suitable one, it’s finding the right players for the future in terms of keeping this wonderful football club moving in the right direction.
“If the football club can move in the right direction we feel that the whole of Club Doncaster can benefit.
“It needs to be somebody who can come and be part of what we feel is a unique team and structure here.
“We have a good fan base, a good community base and a lot of projects going on.
“That individual needs to be a cog in what I feel is a well-oiled machine.
“He or she will play a big part in the recruitment of players coming into this football club now and in the future.
“We’re interviewing this week and we’ve got some wonderful candidates and certainly the best one out of it will have earned the right in terms of coming on board.
“We’ve got some wonderful case studies and questions they will have to filter through to show us what they’re about and it will give us a good knowledge of that individual for this football club going forward.”