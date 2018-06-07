Doncaster Rovers intent on pushing for promotion to Championship - and convinced they have the resources to challenge

Doncaster Rovers remain focused on securing a return to the Championship despite Darren Ferguson’s departure.

Ferguson resigned as manager late on Monday night due to a difference of opinion with the Rovers board over the size of the club’s playing budget for the coming season.

However, the club hierarchy remain convinced they have the resources to secure promotion and the next manager will be instructed so.

n turn to p87

The board remain steadfast in their belief that the playing budget which was presented to Ferguson last month is good enough to make the additions to the squad in order to mount a concerted promotion push.

Ferguson’s replacement will be tasked with pushing for a top six finish in League One next season.

The 54-year-old is understood to have felt such an achievement would be unlikely with the resources made available.

Rovers released a statement earlier this week rubbishing suggestions the budget had been cut. It is believed the pot has been increased for the coming campaign.

Rovers hope to have a new manager in place in time for the squad’s return for pre-season training on June 25 with the window for applications closing on June 11.

The new boss will be expected to work with the club’s existing coaching staff, who are all expected to remain in post despite Ferguson’s departure.

The board have invested money in improvements to the coaching staff over the last two years, including expanding the analytics, fitness and medical departments.

And there is understood to be little desire from the club’s hierarchy for wholesale changes yet again.