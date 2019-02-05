Doncaster Rovers: Injury update on Ben Whiteman and Joe Wright

Ben Whiteman has received positive news on his injury scare and should be fit to face Peterborough United this weekend.

The midfielder suffered a knock to his ribs during the draw at Portsmouth on Saturday and was forced off after an hour of play.

But fears he had suffered significant damage have been quashed and he is expected to play some part in training on Tuesday.

“Ben will be okay,” boss Grant McCann told the Free Press. “He’ll be fine, he’s a tough boy.

“We’ll give him as much time as he needs really.

“He should be back in training at least some part on Tuesday, if not Thursday.

“There’s nothing broken or anything like that but with bruised ribs they can take a bit of time.

“We’ll give him whatever time he needs but he’s a tough boy.”

McCann revealed the rest of the squad has been passed fit since Saturday, with only long term absentee Ian Lawlor ruled out entirely.

“All green!” McCann said. “The physio sends out a report and it was all green next to everyone’s names which means everyone is fit.”

Rovers U23s host their Grimsby Town counterparts at Cantley Park on Tuesday afternoon and Joe Wright is set to play 60 minutes as part of his recovery from an ankle injury.

“These are Joe’s first real minutes,” McCann said. “He played a couple of minutes against Oldham but it’s really important he gets 60 minutes in this one.

“We’ll see where he is again for Friday because we have another game then. We’ll judge whether he plays in that one or if he is involved with us on Saturday.”

Tommy Rowe, Kieran Sadlier and Alfie May were all due to start for Rovers.