Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has urged Ben Whiteman to follow his lead as he looks to improve and fulfil his growing potential.

Whiteman has arguably been Rovers most strong and consistent performer throughout an excellent campaign, thriving in the deeper lying midfield position in which McCann has deployed him.

And the Rovers manager has worked closely with the 22-year-old, having featured in the role himself during his playing career.

“I had a good meeting with Ben last week going through his clips and sitting talking to him," McCann said.

“I know the position well, I played it myself.

“If I can pass as much information onto Ben as I can, I will do.”

Asked whether Whiteman was as good as McCann at the moment, the Rovers boss said with a wry grin: “He's nowhere near that yet.

“He probably never will be but we'll see.”

Whiteman has proved as adept at the defensive side of the position as he has done in the more attacking role he was known for during his earlier time at the club.

Acting as a blocker for the back four, he has produced some vital tackles as we as halting counter attacking attempts from opposition teams.

And he has shown his superb range of passing to set Rovers on breaks of their own.

McCann has spoken in the past of how he expects Championship clubs to be casting their eyes over the former Sheffield United midfielder in the summer.

And he believes Whiteman has the potential to play in the Premier League in the future – as long as he continues to heed advice and improve.

“ He's thrived in that position, he's been outstanding in it,” McCann said.

“There are areas of his game than he can improve and if he does improve then he can go where he wants.

“A top end Championship club, maybe Premier League one day – that is how highly we rate him.

“He needs to keep improving, keep learning, bringing the way he plays and gets us on the attack every time we move the ball.

“There's little bits where he can get better.”