Doncaster Rovers: Ian Lawlor on Darren Ferguson as he prepares for Keepmoat return
While the merits of his tenure as a whole will long be debated, Darren Ferguson's record for recruitment during his time at Doncaster Rovers was an undoubted success.
The likes of John Marquis, Joe Wright and Ben Whiteman were all brought to the Keepmoat by the Scottish manager.
And ahead of Ferguson's return to town with current club Peterborough United on Saturday, another of those recruits Ian Lawlor says he will always be indebted for the faith shown in him by the boss and his assistant Gavin Strachan.
"He's someone I've got loads of respect for," Lawlor said.
"I owe him a lot.
"He gave me my chance when I was at Manchester City to come and be in the first team squad and play lots of games.
"He's someone I owe a lot to and I've got respect for.
"I was quite close with Strachs on and off the pitch.
"We spoke quite a lot and he was one that really helped me settle in."
The last clash between the two sides in February proved a fiery and ill-tempered encounter which Rovers won 3-1.
With Grant McCann having departed Rovers in the summer, the links between the two clubs have lessened, though the latest meeting is likely to be full blooded given the respective strong starts to the campaign.
And Lawlor insists it will be the push for victory which forms the narrative the Rovers squad will pursue, rather than getting one over former colleagues.
"For me personally not really," said Lawlor when asked if Ferguson's presence brought added spice to the fixture.
"It's another game of football, two good teams going at it.
"We're just focused on ourselves.
"We've played some of the top teams already so far.
"I think we're in good form at the moment, we're doing well."