His team may be racking up the prize money in the FA Cup but Grant McCann does not have pound signs in his eyes.

Progression beyond the third round means Rovers are in the black when it comes to projected prize money budgets for the season - with victory over Oldham Athletic in the fourth round earning £180,000 in rewards alone.

While many managers would be keen to see their playing budgets boosted thanks to prize money, McCann has much more modest expectations.

And improvements at the Cantley Park training ground are his priority.

"I haven't spoken about the money to anyone really," McCann said. "The number one priority is to change a few things around the training ground.

"There's a couple of things we want to try to get to help the players on an every day level. Nothing is going to change drastically.

"I'm happy with the squad. We've got cover for every position and we're fine.

"I think the one thing at this club is that Gavin Baldwin and the chairman don't want any of the money - they'll want it to go into the playing squad or improving facilities at the training ground."

McCann has been keen to steadily improve Cantley Park since he arrived at Rovers last summer and says it is an on-going project which has the backing of the board.

"We're already doing that and I've been on the phone to Gavin about a couple of things," he said.

"It's not because of the prize money but because we want to try to raise standards at the training ground and we want to improve the squad - which we have done already.

"The money helps the the every day running of the football club, definitely.

"We've improved down here already and so far not so much on the back of the prize money.

"The chairman and Gavin back us anyway.

"The prize money is really irrelevant to me.

"It's good for the club and it helps if we need to improve in any areas of the team.

"But as I've said before, I'm comfortable with what we've got at the minute."