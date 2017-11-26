Doncaster Rovers: ‘I’d have kicked the gaffer’s door down if he’d have dropped me!’

Joe Wright admits he feared he would be drop out of the side when Mathieu Baudry returned to fitness – but said he would have been kicking down Darren Ferguson’s door if he had.

Wright has been arguably Rovers’ most consistent performer so far this season, showing excellent improvement in his second term at the club.

Yet he undoubtedly found his position under threat when Baudry returned from an ankle injury after missing the start of the season.

The 22-year-old dropped out of the side last season when Baudry recovered from an injury but said he would have been far from happy had that happened again.

“The gaffer will tell you last season I wasn’t really happy when I came out of the side,” Wright told the Free Press.

“If he’d have done it again I wouldn’t have been happy.

“I’d have been banging on his door. I’d have been kicking it down.

“I was pleased.

“I always knew there would be pressure when Frenchie [Baudry] was back fit and I knew I had to carry on performing well.

“It’s the gaffer’s decision and if he wanted to take me out, there’s not a lot I can do.

“But he’s put a lot of trust in me this season and I’m grateful for that.”

The early season form of Wright and Andy Butler made it a difficult decision for Ferguson when it came to fitting Baudry into his plans.

The option he took was a switch to three at the back which allowed all three to start, and the 3-4-3 system has provided Rovers with defensive solidity over the last few weeks – Tuesday’s defeat at Wigan Athletic not withstanding.

And Wright says he enjoys the new system

He said: “The gaffer likes the three at the back and it’s really good to play in.

“It allows you to add to your game. It sometimes means you have to do a bit more one-v-one defending which is good really because it develops you as a player.

“I’m trying my best to reward the gaffer’s faith with some good performances and continue my development as a player.

“I did a lot of work with Strachs [assistant boss Gavin Strachan] last season and the gaffer had a good chat with me before the start of this one.

“He’s taken a lot of pressure off me and I think it’s allowed me to come on.

“A lot of work with Strachs helped me build my confidence on the ball.”