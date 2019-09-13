Doncaster Rovers: How far new signing Donervon Daniels is away from selection

Donervon Daniels

The versatile defender signed on loan until January from his new club Luton Town on deadline day, having trained with the Hatters throughout August.

Rovers boss Darren Moore says the 25-year-old has been working on getting his fitness up to the same levels as the rest of the Rovers squad and expects him to be available for selection by next weekend.

"Donny will get back in training with us on Thursday," Moore told the Free Press.

"He played in a behind-closed-doors game on Tuesday and he came through pretty well.

"He's another one that's just been getting the intensity of his training levels up. He's had the volume and now he's just getting the intensity up.

"Tuesday will have done him the world of good with that.

"Now it's just about him just keeping on the front foot with that and going from there."

Moore was a coach at West Bromwich Albion when Daniels emerged through the youth set up at The Hawthorns.

Daniels was released by Blackpool at the end of last season but was invited to train with Luton, who opted to hand him a contract at the end of August.

Moore says the defender's goal must be to perform well enough during his few months at Rovers to ensure he is pushing for a place in Luton's Championship side on his return.

"He'll want to find his form again and he's got the opportunity to do that here," Moore said.

"We're grateful to Luton for letting us have him.

"His aim I'm sure will be to get in the team and perform well regularly so he returns to Luton in the second half of the season in the Championship looking to get in and around their team.

"First he has to perform here.

"Donervon when he's fit and ready to go will contribute at this level and will play well.

"He's wonderfully balanced. He can cover at right back, he can play at centre back.

"He plays relatively well off his right, predominantly right but can play off his left hand side as well.