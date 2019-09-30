Doncaster Rovers: 'He showed why we brought him here' - Donervon Daniels hailed on full debut
Donervon Daniels has set the standard for the type of performance fringe players at Doncaster Rovers need to deliver when called upon.
That is the verdict of boss Darren Moore who hailed the showing of the on loan centre half in his full debut at Coventry City on Saturday.
Daniels was drafted into the starting XI for the first time following an injury to Cameron John in training on Friday.
And the transition was rather seamless, with Daniels easing in alongside Tom Anderson with a fine defensive performance.
"Donervon showed why we've brought him here," Moore said. "Him being here for the need of cover.
"We've been working along this season with the two central defenders so he was able to step in when Cameron suffered that injury and deputise.
"Sometimes these boys are in training and they've got to be ready. "Certainly Donervon was ready."
Daniels was signed on loan from Luton Town on transfer deadline day and has to bide his time for an opportunity since.
The 25-year-old played 90 minutes for the U23s last week to show he was fully ready if called upon.
"I thought he was excellent, I thought he was strong," Moore said.
"At times he showed his experience, at times he showed his calmness - right position at the right time and speed to cover the ground and decision-making in terms of in possession of the ball.
"I thought he used it calmly and composed. He just brought a calming influence there.
"Credit to Donervon, I thought it was a solid debut for him.
"Him and Tom Anderson, I don't want to isolate those two, but they'll probably get the plaudits because of the defensive display.
"I thought they were two rocks at the back for us."