Doncaster Rovers have 'no choice' but to prepare to face Bury this weekend

Bury fans held a protest outside Gigg Lane last week as they look to save their club

Bury - who have yet to play a game so far this season – have until 5pm on Tuesday to deliver proof they have the financial means to see out the season or they will lose their EFL share.

The Lancashire side were given a stay of execution over the weekend after owner Steve Dale revealed he had agreed a takeover of the club, leading the EFL to extend their mandated deadline.

Prospective new owners C&N Sporting Risk have expressed concern they will not have enough time to finalise their deal with Dale but are pressing on.

The EFL have warned that, having postponed five league and one cup match already for the Shakers, they will cancel no further fixtures. As a result, existing club staff have appealed to supporters to volunteer from Tuesday to help with necessary maintenance work at Gigg Lane.

Rovers are due to travel to Gigg Lane on Saturday. Because they will not know the fate of that fixture until Tuesday night, boss Moore says they have no choice but to prepare for the game until they are told otherwise.

“We have no assurances about that game at all,” Moore said. “But we will prepare as if we have got a game.

“Hopefully they can sort out their differences whatever it is now and it’s great to hear that a decision will be made on Tuesday.”Th

"The biggest thing for me is that they didn’t go out of existence from the deadline they had on Friday.

“We'll prepare the same, as though we will be playing them on Saturday. Hopefully that will be confirmed on Tuesday.

“The worst thing we could do is not think there is a game on Saturday and we get told there will be.

“I'd imagine the EFL will want the game to go ahead and so will Bury because they've probably got six or seven games to catch up on and the quicker they get started the quicker they can work through the fixture pile-up they have got coming.”

Moore revealed he would typically be looking ahead to a weekend game from Tuesday in training which means he cannot take a wait-and-see approach with the Bury fixture.

But he admitted little work could be done on Bury themselves due to the unknown nature of their squad.

“We have to train as normal, as if the game is on," he said. "The best thing you can do out of the two scenarios is train as normal.

“We won’t know much but we can still work on the simple basics of the game.