Doncaster Rovers: Hardline approach from Grant McCann on new contract offers

Grant McCann says he is taking a one-time-offer approach to negotiating new contracts at Doncaster Rovers.

A total of 19 senior players will see their deals at the club expire in the summer – though we understand at least one has signed a contract extension, to be announced this week.

McCann’s initial focus has been to take up options for contract extensions with some of the squad’s younger players, including goalkeeper Louis Jones whose new deal was confirmed on Tuesday.

But he has already turned his attention to several first team regulars with offers made to some and tentative conversations with others.

The Rovers boss has warned players that the club will not be held to ransom in contract negotiations and that he is more than willing to seek replacements in the summer.

“There will be deadlines on the negotiations and if the players don’t accept then they’ll move on and we’ll replace them," McCann said.

“That's just the way we work.

“In these negotiations when you're trying to sort new contracts, they always ask for more and so on but we won’t be held to ransom by anyone, a player or an agent.

“The deal will be the deal and it won’t change.

“If people want to try to move the goalposts then unfortunately in football there is always someone as good as you we can bring in to replace you.

“I’m quite confident of that.”

The likes of club captain Tommy Rowe, veterans James Coppinger and Andy Butler, goalkeepers Ian Lawlor and Marko Marosi and full backs Danny Andrew and Niall Mason are all out of contract in the summer.

“We’re in the pipeline with two or three and we’ve offered deals to two or three more,” he said.

“The first phase of negotiations was with the younger ones, then there will be the next phase and the next phase after that.

“I’ve got another conversation with the chairman on the 29th of this month to talk the next phase of negotiations – the ones I feel we want to keep.

“But we're also in there now with two or three.

“We’ve left that with them and their agents.”

It is understood the most senior players are likely to be forced to wait until later in the season for any new contract offers.