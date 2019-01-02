Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann working on next January signing

Doncaster Rovers could complete the signing of a defender this week, boss Grant McCann has revealed.

McCann remained tight lipped on details surrounding the potential acquisition, only offering that he would be arriving from a team in a higher division.

“There may be one coming in later this week,” he told the Free Press.

“We’re working on that.

“But apart from that I’m quite pleased with what we’ve got.

“With the three centre halves, with Danny Andrew, Niall Mason, Danny Amos, Branden Horton.

“We’re looking to try and strengthen a little bit but there will not be a lot more business after that.”

The Free Press understands there is scope in the playing budget for either a permanent addition or a loan deal.

Forwards Kieran Sadlier and Tyler Smith have already arrived this month with the loans of Herbie Kane and Mallik Wilks extended until the end of the season.

McCann had been examining options for signings at either centre half or right back before Christmas but appeared to be happy with the options at his disposal.

One factor which may have altered his thinking is the groin injury suffered by right back Shaun Cummings against Fleetwood Town on Boxing Day.

Cummings had initially been offered the opportunity l to extend his short term contract until the end of the season but McCann now says Rovers may not pursue a deal with the 29-year-old.

“Shaun is injured at the minute and we’ll speak to him in the next couple of days to see where he’s at,” McCann said.

“It’s a difficult one with where he is in terms of his injury.

“We’ll see where he is.

“I had initially sat down with him and said we wanted to keep him until the end of the season but I’ll speak to him and see where we both are.”

McCann is currently making decisions on whether to allow some of the club’s younger players to leave on loan for match experience.

The Rovers boss has instructed Mitchell Lund to find a club willing to loan him as he strives for game time.

“There’s been a few conversations about two or three of the younger players,” McCann said.

“One of the first team players another League One club wants to take.

“Until I’ve had conversations with those players, no one will leave.

“There will be a few people that need to go and play games – Cody Prior, Will Longbottom, Max Watters.

“Some of the younger players might need to go and play some games.

”We may send Danny Amos out and bring Branden Horton back. I’ve thought about that.”