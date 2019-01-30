Grant McCann expects plenty of calls from agents keen to send their clients to Doncaster Rovers on transfer deadline day - but he will have the same answer for each.

The Rovers boss insists he is happy with the shape of his squad for the second half of the season and feels no need to make further additions.

"I get phonecalls every day about players," he said.

"I've got six forward players with two or three good young ones underneath.

"I've got five - or seven including Cody Prior and AJ Greaves - really good midfield players and I've got cover across the back four and in the goalkeeper position.

"I'm really pleased with what I've got.

"I keep telling every agent the same thing - unless something happens like an injury or Real Madrid come in for John Marquis, we're happy."

Kieran Sadlier joined Rovers on a permanent deal last month while Tyler Smith, Aaron Lewis and Paul Downing have all signed on loan until the end of the season during January. Young defender Rian McLean joined the club's U23 squad also this month.

Paul Taylor and Mitchell Lund have both agreed terms with Rovers on cancelling their contracts. Taylor has already left with Lund allowed to remain at Cantley Park as he recovers from an injury.

It is understood Rovers are also in talks with Jacob Fletcher, Morgan James and James Morris over an agreement to end their contracts this month.

All three signed first year professional contracts last summer, along with Cody Prior, who is likely to be offered an extension to his deal.

The transfer deadline is 11pm on Thursday.