Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann updates on John Marquis interest

Grant McCann insists there have been no enquiries for John Marquis as speculation continues to run on the future of the Doncaster Rovers striker.

It has been reported that League One promotion rivals Sunderland are considering a move for the 20-goal forward if they are frustrated in their attempts to sign Will Grigg from Wigan Athletic.

Maintaining the club’s stance that Marquis is not for sale, McCann says the 26-year-old has the chance to lay the foundations for the rest of his career with a strong second half of the season at Rovers.

“Nothing,” McCann said when asked if he had received any phone calls about Marquis. “We've heard nothing and hopefully it stays like that.

“I think John wants to finish the leading goalscorer in League One. He wants to get as many goals as he can.

“Ultimately that will put him in a better position for the rest of his career.

“Hopefully that is with us for a longer period of time.”

McCann reiterated his stance that he would not block a move for Marquis if he could secure a move to a Championship club that made sense for all parties.

But he suggested he would only be content to allow that to happen once the current season had ended with the striker remaining at the Keepmoat to fire Rovers towards promotion.

“I don't think anyone would stand in John's way if a massive team in the Championship came in for him at the end of the season," McCann said.

“Now, the club don't need to sell and the only focus is to get in that top six.

“We want to do it with John here.”

Marquis was the subject of two significant six figure bids – understood to be from Aberdeen and Peterborough United – last summer, both of which were rejected out of hand by Rovers.

The insistence from the club since has been there is no pressing need to make sales and they would only consider accepting an offer for a player if McCann was confident of using the money to bring in a replacement,

Marquis missed two excellent chances in Rovers’ previous two games against Burton Albion and Oldham Athletic – both after rounding the goalkeeper – but McCann insists he has taken it in his stride.

“He's the same John,” he said.

“He said he went high against Burton and missed and went low against Oldham and missed. It is what it is.

“He always has an answer for it and he's fine.”