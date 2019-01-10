Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann updates on Joe Wright and Niall Mason returns

Niall Mason could be involved in Doncaster Rovers’ squad for this weekend’s trip to Wycombe Wanderers – but the game will come too soon for Joe Wright.

Both men are back in full training after their respective injuries but at different stages of their comebacks.

Boss Grant McCann declined the opportunity to field the defenders in Rovers U23s’ clash with Notts County, deeming it too soon for both.

But they are set to feature for the U23s next Tuesday when Rotherham United visit Cantley Park.

“They're both back training,” McCann said.

“The game on Tuesday came too quick. Could they have played? Yes. Is it worth me risking them? No.

“We'll look to see where they are at the weekend.

“Niall possibly will be okay to be involved at the weekend, Joe possibly not.

“We'll look for the game the week after to try and get them some game time in that before they're ready to go.”

McCann says Wright will need more time than Mason due to the length of his absence.

The centre half suffered an ankle injury in early November while Mason damaged his toe in early December.

“Joe has been out for ten weeks and he needs a couple of weeks in training and a game before he’s ready,” McCann said.

“If we get him in training this week, a game next week and training the rest of next week, he could be okay to go.

“Niall has only missed a month so he needs a week.

“If he gets through this week then he might be okay for the weekend but if not he'll play next Tuesday.”