Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann tells players to hold head high after performance against Crystal Palace

Grant McCann has told his Doncaster Rovers players to hold their heads high after the manner of their performance in defeat to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup.

First half goals from Jeffrey Schlupp and Max Meyer were enough for Palace to advance and deny Rovers a first ever appearances in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Doncaster Rovers and Crystal Palace players embrace at the final whistle

But Rovers more than held their own against Premier League opposition, only let down by a lack of clinical play in the final third.

"On that showing i was pleased with my group and the boys can go home, hold their heads high and look forward to the next game in the league at Scunthorpe," he said.

"We played the way we've always played this season.

"I said in the week when we get opportunities we need to take them. It just didn't fall for us.

"I think the boys realise how clinical the teams are at a higher level.

"I said to them that wherever they may be, whether it's with us at the next level or they move onto the next level, you need to take your chances because if you don't, you get punished.

"There was some really good performances. As a team I felt we performed to a high standard.

"I'm just not used to my teams not scoring goals but it is what it is.

"I thought there was some really good individual performances. I felt as if the way we passed the ball was really crisp, our movement was good but we just needed to take one of the chances."

McCann felt Palace's second goal in first half stoppage time was a considerable blow to his side's hopes but praised their response in the second half.

"The goal just before half time took a bit of wind out of the boys' sails," he said.

"We tried to galvanise them a bit at half time and I thought we were better in the second half.

"We moved the ball better, we shot more, we crossed more and we took a bit more authority in those situations."