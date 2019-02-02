Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann’s verdict on draw at Portsmouth

Grant McCann felt a point was a fair result as Doncaster Rovers battled out a draw with Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

Rovers led through Mallik Wilks’ first half strike which was cancelled out after the break by Omar Bogle.

Though delighted with his side’s performance, McCann felt a share of the spoils was the right outcome.

“I thought we probably deserved to come in at half time even though they probably had more possession than us and we probably started the game a bit slowly,” McCann said.

“Once we got Matty Blair and Herbie Kane on the front foot we got a grip on the game for the last 15 minutes of the half.

“Second half, I knew they’d come on strong. They made a change and went two up front.

“When we conceded, I thought we were excellent, I thought we controlled the game, our three was outweighing their two and it forced Kenny Jackett to take a forward off. From there the game petered out.

“Their keeper has made a couple of excellent saves from Marquis and May, one going for the top corner and the other from the bottom.

“On the balance of the play I think it was a fair result.”

McCann made four changes from the side that beat Oldham Athletic in the FA Cup the previous week.

And he revealed his primary goal was to inject pace into this side, with the additions of Tyler Smith, Matty Blair and Mallik Wilks.

“We were positive, we were positive with our changes,” he said.

“We wanted to try to get a bit of pace and legs into the team for the reason for the changes we made last week.

“I thought it worked to a certain degree. We probably didn’;t have the control we’ve had in other games with James Coppinger or Kieran Sadlier, a clever player like that.

“The plan was to try to get people in behind their back four and it was perfect when Mallik got the goal.

“I thought it was a perfect goal, something we’ve worked on with Mallik. It’s about breaking quickly on transition and getting in behind them. It was a great finish from Mallik.

READ MORE

Portsmouth 1 Rovers 1: Report