Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann reveals whether he plans to add to defensive ranks in January

Grant McCann admits he is unlikely to make a defensive addition to his Doncaster Rovers squad in January.

And if he was to make a signing, he says it would happen late in the transfer window.

Joe Wright and Niall Mason are poised to return from respective ankle and toe injuries in the next few weeks while Shaun Cummings has agreed to extend his short term contract until the end of the season.

McCann had expressed a reluctance to bring in a centre half who would struggle for game time and now believes he has sufficient cover in defence to see Rovers comfortably through to the end of the season, once Wright and Mason return.

The Rovers boss was understood to be exploring options for an addition either at centre half or full back but says he is unlikely to carry out any business next month.

“It's something I’ll probably make a late call on if I do,” McCann said.

“We’ve got Joe Wright and Niall Mason coming back and we had Shane Blaney and Danny Amos on the bench at the weekend.

“We’ve got Branden Horton who is very close to a first team bench. There's Tom Anderson and Andy Butler and Shaun Cummings has extended which I’m pleased about.

“I’m quite pleased with what we've got there once Joe and Niall come back.

“If there is one that is going to come in, it’ll probably be one that we can develop and give him a few months to get up to speed and where we are.”

A young forward is set to join Rovers on loan next week after a deal was agreed with a Championship club for his services.