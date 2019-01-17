Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann revealed why he has moved to release Paul Taylor and Mitchell Lund

Releasing Paul Taylor from Doncaster Rovers will be in the best interests of both parties according to boss Grant McCann.

Taylor this week came to an agreement with Rovers to terminate his contract in order to find opportunities for game time elsewhere, though paperwork is still be signed.

And talks have been held with Mitchell Lund in the hopes of reaching a similar agreement.

With both men finding themselves well down the pecking order at the club, McCann believes it makes perfect sense for them to become free agents to make it easier for them to find new employers.

“I spoke to both of them and I think it’s best for both of us that they go and play somewhere,” McCann told the Free Press.

“It gives them the best opportunity to find a new club.

“I had the same conversation with both – that they have been unfortunate with the form of others,

“It’s nothing more than that.

“They’re free to go. In January, if they’re free, they’re going to be better off at the end of the season when there’s hundreds and hundreds of players out of contract.

“They’re both fit and ready to go.

“It’s best for us that we've done this and hopefully we’ve helped them show they’ve done enough at this club to go and get another one.”

Taylor rejected the opportunity to join another League One side - understood to be Scunthorpe United - earlier this month.

He was signed as a free agent in August as the second permanent acquisition of former team mate McCann.

Having not played competitive football since leaving Bradford City five months earlier, it took him some time to get up to full speed and he then struggled to break into the starting XI due to the form of the club’s other attacking players.

The 31-year-old has managed 18 appearances for Rovers, scoring once. He has made just three starts, only one of which came in the league.

But McCann is full of praise for Taylor's attitude during his brief time at the Keepmoat.

"Tayls has been an ultimate professional since he arrived at the club," McCann said.

"He got his head down, never moaned, worked every day.

"He had a chance to join another club which he didn't take for some reason. It wasn't right for him at that stage.

"Now he's free, it's down to him and his agent to get the right club for him.

"Tayls just needs to have that every day where he's one of the main parts of the team.

"When he first came we knew it was going to take him time to get up to speed. It did. It took him about six or seven weeks to get anywhere near the levels of the front three.

"He's shown glimpses of his own ability but he just hasn't had a chance. The form of Marquis, May, Wilks, Coppinger - predominately those four - has seen his chances limited.

"With Kieran Sadlier and Tyler Smith coming in as well, he's moved down the pecking order. He just needs to play.

"He hasn't been an ounce of bother since he's been here.

"The boys love him and we're sad to see him go.

"But I think it's right for both parties that he does."

Lund is currently Rovers’ third longest serving senior player, having come through the Academy and signed professional terms in July 2014.

The right back spent last season on loan with Morecambe and was transfer-listed by Darren Ferguson last summer before McCann reversed the decision.

The 22-year-old has made 47 appearances for Rovers, only two of which have come this season, and scored two goals.