Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann predicting pre-Christmas cracker with Oxford United

Grant McCann is predicting Saturday’s clash with Oxford United will be a pre-Christmas cracker.

Following a slow start to the season, Oxford are on an incredible run with just one defeat in their last 15 games.

And with both sides determined to play attacking football, McCann says it will be an entertaining clash.

“It's going to be a good game on Saturday I think,” he said. “They are similar to us. If you look at their front five, in comparison with us, they've got pace, creativity, goals.

“They've got someone who works very hard up front like John in Jamie Mackie but John is scoring more goals.

“They started slowly but sometimes it takes time to gel a team but I think they've got their mojo back.

“I think it's going to be a game of transitions, whoever is good at that and whoever is good going forward, whoever takes their chances.

“There's going to be a lot of chances at both ends and we've got to make sure we defend it well.”