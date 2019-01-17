Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann predicting midfield battle against Burton Albion

Grant McCann believes Rovers’ clash with Burton Albion will come down to a battle of the midfields.

Burton boss Nigel Adkins favours a 4-3-3 like McCann and his Rovers counterpart is convinced the game will be decided in the middle of the park.

“I'm expecting another tough game,” McCann told the Free Press.

“I watched them against Rochdale and they were very good.

“They've got similar players to us – wide players who are quite direct. They've got a centre forward in Liam Boyce who scores goals.

“They've got a midfield three and that is for me where the game is going to be won or lost at the weekend – their midfield three up against our midfield three.

“I felt as if they got the better of us in there earlier in the season.

“The goal came after we lost a 50-50 in the middle of the park.

“It’s going to be won or lost in there.

“We'll make sure our midfield three are there and take the chance.”

McCann believes 1-0 defeat in the meeting between the two sides earlier this season was a lesson in taking chances, with John Marquis missing a glorious opportunity.

And he is convinced chances will come again when the two sides meet at the Keepmoat this weekend.

“That chance John missed, he wouldn't miss it now,” McCann said.

“Even though we were disappointing that day, we still had four or five great chances.

“We will get chances, we'll score goals and we've got to make sure we're better than them in midfield.”