Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann praises duo after being taken to FA Cup replay by Chorley

Grant McCann reserved praise for tie saving two-goal hero Herbie Kane and Chorley keeper Matt Urwin after Doncaster Rovers were taken to a replay by Chorley.

Kane twice equalised for Rovers are they were given a severe test by their sixth tier hosts in the FA Cup.

And Urwin produced a string of excellent saves to ensure his side secured the replay at the Keepmoat next week.

“I thought the keeper was outstanding for Chorley – I’m going to find out what his contract details are because he was outstanding,” McCann said.

“We created numerous upon numerous chances – probably not as many as we’d have liked.

“It’s a tough place to come here. We knew that before the game. It was packed.

“Credit to Chorley. They gave us a good game.

“The start didn’t help for us. Conceding straight away from a set play.

“I was pleased for Herbie Kane. His second goal today was world class.

”The boy has been outstanding since he came to the football club and he’s got us out of a hole today.”

Kane cancelled out Josh O’Keefe’s second minute opener for Chorley before levelling again in the second half with a wonderful strike from 20 yards.

