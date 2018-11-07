Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann on speculation linking him with Cork City defender Sean McLoughlin

Grant McCann says ‘he is watching lots of players’ after Doncaster Rovers were linked with Cork City defender Sean McLouglin.

McCann attended the FAI Cup final last week where Cork were beaten by Dundalk and it has been suggested in the Republic of Ireland press that he was there to keep tabs on highly-rated McLoughlin.

While not flatly denying interest in the 21-year-old, he insisted he is looking at numerous potential targets as he plots his business for the January transfer window.

And he conceded there was always likely to be speculation after he attended the final at the Aviva Stadium.

“We're always going to be linked,” he said.

“Once I was there I'm sure people were going to be seeing who I was looking at.

“Straight away we've been linked to the better ones.

“It's always the same when you attend the game.

“I'm sure it'll have been noted that I was at Rotherham watching the 23s against Peterborough on Tuesday.

“It is what it is.

“We're looking at a lot of players.

“I'll be going through a list with the chairman this week about who I think can improve us and a list of who I don't think can help us and improve us.”

An article in the Irish Independent suggests Cork value Republic of Ireland U21 international McLoughlin at £250,000.

It also states that another Cork player, midfielder Kieran Sadlier, has also attracted the attention of Rovers.

Both Sadlier and McLoughlin are now on their end of season break after the League of Ireland campaign concluded with the FAI Cup final.