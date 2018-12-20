Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann on potential player departures in January

Grant McCann insists there has not been a single enquiry about the sale of a Doncaster Rovers player – and it would not matter if there was.

The Rovers boss is determined to end January with a stronger squad than what he will start the month with as he looks to guide his side into a push for promotion.

And he says the only focus is on shaping his squad for the second half of the season, rather than worrying about any interest in his players.

“I haven't had a phonecall about anyone and hopefully it stays like that," McCann told the Free Press. “We don't want to sell, we don't need to sell.”

McCann is determined to retain the key men in his squad – including loanees Herbie Kane and Mallik Wilks.

While an extension of Wilks’ loan from Leeds United is understood to have been agreed, Rovers are patiently waiting for the outcome of Kane’s contract talks with parent club Liverpool.

Forward Kieran Sadlier has already been added to the squad ahead of the January transfer window with another attacker due to arrive on loan early next month.

And McCann believes the return of injured defenders Joe Wright and Niall Mason will significantly strengthen Rovers for the second half of the season.

He said: “We want to keep this squad together and that is with Herbie and Mallik as well.

“We're working on that.

“We want to make sure we're strong going into the second half of the season - even stronger.

“I think with these two signings, with Joe and Niall coming back, a fit Tommy Rowe as well, hopefully extending Herbie and Mallik if we can, then hopefully we'll be strong going into the second half.”

There are likely to be some departures from the Rovers squad next month, albeit only on temporary terms.

Full back Mitchell Lund has been instructed to search for loan opportunities after seeing the first of his campaign blighted by injuries.

And game time will be sought for the some of the club’s younger professionals.

“We'll try and get one or two out on loan and I'm working on that,” McCann said.

“There's been a few conversations but nothing concrete.

“We're still trying to get some of the boys out to play games, more so the younger ones.

“I think Mitchell Lund will probably need to go and play some games. I've had a conversation with him and I know his agent is working on that.

“Maybe Cody Prior could play some games. We feel as if he's developed well. He trains with us every day and we see great potential in him but he needs to play games.

“They're the people we're trying to get out.”