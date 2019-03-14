Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann not concerned with ‘best team’ tag ahead of Barnsley clash

When it comes to the promotion race, plaudits do not get you far if they do not come alongside points.

That is certainly the view of Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann who brushed off praise from the Barnsley camp ahead of the high stakes derby clash on Friday night.

When asked about the best side they have faced so far in their fight for promotion, figures at Barnsley have regularly mentioned Rovers following their thrilling, highly competitive draw at Oakwell in November.

But McCann was decidedly unmoved by the praise and insists he is not particularly interested in what others think of his team.

"We've heard that a few times but you tend to hear it when you don't win," he said with a smile.

"Managers are happier to tell you you're a good team when you haven't beaten them.

"We're not interested in that, we're only interested in getting our own house in order, starting to turn performances into wins and finding more sustained periods of performance in games."

Rovers came close to winning at Oakwell with James Coppinger missing a glorious last gasp chance to secure all three points and ensuring Barnsley maintained an unbeaten home record they still hold four months on.

The match was played at an impressive tempo and with great quality and McCann believes Friday night’s clash will be no different.

“I don't think both teams have changed too much during the season in terms of style of play,” he said.

“We've stuck to our beliefs in terms of the way we set out to do at the start of the season.

“Hopefully the only difference is that we get the three points this time.

“This is a tough game. We know what we’re up against.

“But I think Barnsley will be saying the same thing, that they’re coming into a tough game.

“Every game is now. Everyone is playing for something.

“We have to make sure we perform.”