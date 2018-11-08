Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann may add to defensive ranks in January

Grant McCann says he will seriously consider adding to Doncaster Rovers' defensive ranks in the January transfer window.

Rovers went into the current campaign with only three recognised senior centre halves with McCann keen to avoid bringing in a player who would rarely feature.

But last week's injury to Joe Wright - who is set to be out for a minimum of four to six weeks - may force an alteration in his thinking.

The Rovers boss can now only call upon Andy Butler and Tom Anderson before looking to the club's development squad.

"We made a conscious decision to not bring anyone else in," McCann said.

"We've got to this point and we would have had a centre half unhappy sitting in the stands every week.

"It was a difficult one really,

"Will I do that again from January onwards? I don't know.

"We may well look at someone who can play in a full back position and a centre half position to give us more cover.

"But it's a blow for us knowing that we've only got Tom, Buts and young Shane Blaney.

"Underneath that we've got Branden Horton who hasn't played many games in men's football, apart from when he played here at left back.

"We've sent him on loan for a month to Gainsborough to get him some experience.

"Hopefully when he comes back from that 28 days, he'll be ready as well.

"It's a blow but we'll get on with it."

McCann insists he would be prepared to use Horton in his senior side. However the 18-year-old is being developed more as a left back rather than a centre half.